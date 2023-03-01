Caxton Associates LP Sells 29,342 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,342 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. 3,904,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,924,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.