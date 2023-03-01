Caxton Associates LP Reduces Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in argenx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.90. 81,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,106. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $256.44 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.67.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

