Caxton Associates LP Invests $636,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,011,000 after acquiring an additional 164,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cigna by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 707,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.47. The stock had a trading volume of 473,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

