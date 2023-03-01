Caxton Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 114.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after buying an additional 1,490,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after buying an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.95. 357,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.36.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

