Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 654.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 4,078.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.