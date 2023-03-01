Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 613,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,199. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.76.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.