Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $63.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. 3,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,911. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $644.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $88,427.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,701.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $88,427.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,701.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $447,568. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,041,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after buying an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 39,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,044,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after buying an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

