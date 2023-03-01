Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $129.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

