Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 279.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,948,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,980,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,382,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 27,538 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. 35,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,597. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33.

