Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,328 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,909. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

