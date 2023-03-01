Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,134 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. 4,213,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,924,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $59.86.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.