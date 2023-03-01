Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,592. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

