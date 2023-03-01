CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

CDNA stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. 2,145,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,708. The stock has a market cap of $900.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.06. CareDx has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,314.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 551,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CareDx by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 200,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CareDx by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 179,949 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $4,566,000.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

