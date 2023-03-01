Capital Fund Management S.A. Reduces Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 211.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after purchasing an additional 358,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Yelp by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,987,000 after buying an additional 242,696 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 35.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 739,992 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 193,702 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yelp by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after buying an additional 180,225 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,605 shares of company stock worth $11,371,956 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

