Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,239 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,540 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,562 shares of company stock worth $15,294,991. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.99. 289,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,183. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.