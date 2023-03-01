Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 92,495 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,495 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. 474,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,873. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.59. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

