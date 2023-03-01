Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $6.57 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 168.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.58.

KEYS traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $157.35. 266,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,026 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

