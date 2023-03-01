Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $5 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 7,501.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,628,000 after buying an additional 344,316 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in MarketAxess by 46.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 405.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MarketAxess by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,661,000 after buying an additional 136,342 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $341.28. 87,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,001. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $389.57.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.09.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

