Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 161.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $77.16. 145,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,118. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $105.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

