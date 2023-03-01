Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,887 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

MRVI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. 344,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,284. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $41.82.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

