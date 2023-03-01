Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.29

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Capita in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.
Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.
