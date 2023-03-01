Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 210 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Trade Desk by 17.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $431,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.69 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

TTD stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,793. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $83.46.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

