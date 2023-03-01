Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 1,185 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $198.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $272.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.