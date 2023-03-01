Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases Shares of 273,916 Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 273,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,409. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

