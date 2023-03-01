Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 75,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, 11 Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 123,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.61. The stock had a trading volume of 568,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

