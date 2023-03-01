Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 173.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Newmont by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,180,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,165 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -407.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

