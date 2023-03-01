Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $139.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.81. The stock has a market cap of $376.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,572,674 shares of company stock valued at $815,273,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.