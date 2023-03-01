Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Decreases Stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,401 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.60% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARRW. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 9.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 114,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ARRW stock remained flat at $10.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Arrowroot Acquisition Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

