Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires 32,728 Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 1.13% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 42.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of SLAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Profile

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

