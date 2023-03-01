Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $34,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,519. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

