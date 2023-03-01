Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 189,712 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 385.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,712 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of CF Industries worth $22,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.81. 562,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.18 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

