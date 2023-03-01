Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $26.21 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.38% of Elastic worth $26,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at $9,765,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.80. 335,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

