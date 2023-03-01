Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $20.10 Million Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 589,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in nCino were worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,343,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 271,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of nCino by 62.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,692 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,386. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $93,579.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

