Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.21% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $32,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 199,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,549. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. 3,047,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,218,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

