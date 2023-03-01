Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 7,533 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $30,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

FDS traded down $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.02. 61,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,523. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.