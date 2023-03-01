Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 619,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 91,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,605,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,071,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.