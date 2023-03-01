Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.61. 2,363,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

