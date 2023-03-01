Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,804,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 1,126,520 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at $5,988,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 453.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 603,484 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 332.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 497,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $3,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LDHA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,753. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

