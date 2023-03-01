Caas Capital Management LP Acquires 175,000 Shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW)

Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,447. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.