C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 166,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,841. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92.

