C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,597 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.37. 68,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,129. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64.

