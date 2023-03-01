C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,590 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,590 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $186,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $191,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 568.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of PRIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. 120,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,744. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.72%.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

