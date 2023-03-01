Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.68) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.68) to €19.10 ($20.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Buzzi Unicem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

