Buckingham Strategic Partners Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,858,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

