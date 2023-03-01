Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $736,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $210.10. 472,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.46 and its 200 day moving average is $220.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

