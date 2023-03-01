Buckingham Strategic Partners Has $686,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,636,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

OXY stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.76. 7,080,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,149,308. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 54.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.20%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

