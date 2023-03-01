Buckingham Strategic Partners Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of YUM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.40. 396,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,941. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.79. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

