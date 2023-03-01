Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 731 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,262,000 after acquiring an additional 803,252 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,176,000 after acquiring an additional 220,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,144,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 42,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.34. 1,701,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.