Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 651 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in ABB were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ABB by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ABB by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ABB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.61. 664,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,211. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABB. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

