Buckingham Strategic Partners Buys 47 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after purchasing an additional 285,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $218.74. 179,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,971. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $256.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.25. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

